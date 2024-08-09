Disseminate message of Independence across India: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked people to actively disseminate the message of Independence across the country as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Shah said following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has changed his profile picture to national flag on 'X', and appealed all to do the same.

The home minister said over the last two years, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement has transformed into a mass movement, with people across the nation hoisting the national flag at their homes and uploading their selfies.

"On PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's call, I am changing my profile picture and appealing to everyone to do the same and actively participate in disseminating the message of independence to every nook and corner of the nation. Also, please remember to upload your selfies on harghartiranga.com," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah had earlier appealed to citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. PTI ACB DV DV