Dissent over civic poll tickets: BJP ignoring old-timers, loyal workers, says Palghar leader

Palghar, Jan 1 (PTI) A BJP leader from Palghar on Thursday claimed the party was ignoring old-timers and loyal workers while giving tickets for the January 15 civic polls.

Nishikant Mhatre was speaking in the presence of Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan in Juchandra in the district's Vasai area, party sources said.

Mhatre further alleged that tickets were given to "mafia elements" and new entrants, they added.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation turned tense when some workers confronted party office bearers on this issue.

"We have been active since the time when no one was even ready to carry the BJP flag against Hitendra Thakur. We stood firmly with the party when it had little presence here. Today, those very workers are being ignored," Mhatre said.

Mhatre said the party leadership must re-examine the list of candidates and give due importance to experienced and committed workers who built the organisation from the ground up.

There was no immediate official response from the BJP leadership regarding the allegations. PTI COR BNM