Dissent silenced in Jharkhand with Rs 2,500 monthly grant: Sudesh Mahto

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday alleged that development works have come to a halt in the state, but people were not raising their voices as they have been silenced by the Rs 2,500 monthly grant of Maiya Samman Yojana.

Addressing a party meeting in Ranchi, Mahto said mineral-rich Jharkhand is now known as the "labour state" in the country.

"There are hardly any jobs here. Over 1 lakh tribals, Dalits and OBCs from Jharkhand are working as labourers only in Delhi. Rural youths are being forced to migrate in large numbers to Goa, Maharashtra, and other states in search of livelihood," he said.

Mahto said that despite the situation, people were not raising their voices because they had been silenced by the monetary grant from the JMM-led government in the state.

"Works for road construction and tap water supply, among others, have come to a halt. But, nobody is raising their voices as the government has silenced them with the Rs 2,500 per month in the name of women empowerment," he said.

Mahto said people would have to think now if they wanted such a government, which would put development on the back burner.

At the meeting, a large number of people, including Army veterans, joined the AJSU Party. PTI SAN SOM