Dissident MLA Anvar set to initiate Democratic Movement of Kerala in Manjeri

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) Dissident MLA P V Anvar said that there are "some technical issues" in forming a political party, and he will launch a social collective at a public meeting in Manjeri on Sunday evening.

He said that he will initiate the social collective called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) at the meeting, which is expected to have a large attendance of common people.

"There are some technical issues in announcing a political party, and discussions are ongoing with legal experts," Anvar told reporters just hours before launching his social collective.

Anvar, who recently visited Tamil Nadu and reportedly met with the leaders of the ruling DMK, stated that his Chennai visit was part of a political move.

He said he would collaborate with all those who are willing to cooperate.

Describing DMK supremo M K Stalin as a leader whom the secular community can trust, Anvar said there will be responsible individuals with a secular nature to observe and witness the Manjeri event.

He explained that there is no confusion regarding the name DMK.

"There is a DMK in Tamil Nadu and a DMK in Kerala. There is no confusion between them. A child is about to be born," the Nilambur MLA said about his new formation.

Anvar, whose accusations against the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and senior police official M R Ajithkumar on various matters led to the ruling CPI(M) severing its ties with him, alleged that the Left party in Kerala is heading towards a worse condition than that of West Bengal.

This is leading to a situation where CPI(M) candidates are losing the deposits for filing nominations in the elections.

The party will have to explain to the people of Kerala why it is still supporting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's policies, he said.

Reacting cautiously to Anvar's move in its stronghold of Malappuram, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stated that it will only be able to respond after understanding the form and style of the new political party.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said that the IUML is a key partner in the Congress-led UDF and that the alliance will discuss Anvar's decision once it is clearer, and take a position thereafter.

The UDF will be able to form a stance only after Anvar clarifies the nature of his party and its position, he told reporters in response to a query.

Meanwhile, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said that Anvar's move is not a challenge for the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala.

"The LDF is a system that has the trust of the people and has been working on the issues they face. Therefore, certain moves by Anvar are not going to affect the LDF," Ramakrishnan told reporters.