Dissident MLA has joined attempts to depict CPI(M), LDF as communal: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that dissident MLA P V Anvar has joined the attempts by some groups to characterise the CPI(M) and the LDF as part of both "majority and minority communalism" in the state.

Vijayan said that Anvar was now targeting the CPI(M), LDF and the Left government and since he was at their forefront as the CM, he was also being attacked.

"He (Anvar) has not chosen the correct path," he said.

Anvar has been locking horns with the Left party and Vijayan for the past few weeks on various issues, following which the CPI(M) severed all ties with him The CM said that Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur constituency, has announced he will form a political party and when it is formed, "we will face it".

Vijayan said that allegations raised by Anvar were considered seriously by the government and the CPI(M) and investigations were launched, but he changed his stance and it culminated in him distancing himself from the CPI(M)'s parliamentary party and the LDF.

The CM rejected Anvar's allegations against his political secretary P Sasi saying that no one in his office was "in the light of suspicion".