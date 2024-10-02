Dissident MLA P V Anvar to form new political party

Malappuram(Kerala), Oct 2 (PTI) Dissident MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday said that he will be forming a new political party in Kerala which will contest in all the coming elections in the state.

Anvar, who had won from Nilambur constituency as a Left candidate and with whom the CPI(M) has severed all ties, said that the issues raised by him have become a movement which in turn will turn into a political party.

"So, I will form a new political party. Without a party you cannot contest in elections," he said.

He claimed that he has support of lakhs of youngsters in the state and they were his hope.

The Nilambur MLA also referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent reported statements about gold smuggling and hawala cases in Malappuram district and alleged that these were meant to "appease Hindutva communalists and the RSS".

However, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had clarified on Tuesday that Vijayan never referred to any particular place or region, nor did he use the terms "anti-state" or "anti-national activities" in his reported statements.

Terming the clarification given by CMO as a "drama", Anvar alleged that the CM and the CPI(M) were appeasing the RSS and the "Hindutva communalists" with an eye on their votes following the LDF's defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"I think it is time that the CM resigns from his post. I would have done so, if I were in his place. There are others in the party who are competent to be CM," Anvar said in his latest attack on Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) in the state.

His statement comes a day after Vijayan, on Tuesday, stated that the ruling CPI(M) in the state opposes both 'majority and minority communalism' and will not compromise with either side.

Anvar has been locking horns with the Left party and Vijayan for the past few weeks on various issues.

On Wednesday, during his press conference, he said that he would go to the people and continuously raise these issues before them.

Anvar said that the issues he was going to raise included that of the increasing human-animal conflict in the state.

He alleged that this conflict was "engineered" by certain agencies and the forest department and there was a conspiracy behind it.

"I will reveal all," he contended.