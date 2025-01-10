Dist Collectors should undertake field visits, not confine themselves to offices: CM

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Stressing that it is the district Collectors who take the government's schemes to the people, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the officials should go for field visits, and not confine themselves to offices.

Addressing a conference of Collectors, he said some of them still appear to prefer working from their offices. He exhorted them to effectively deal with challenges in their work.

He told the officials that he would undertake visits to districts after January 26 and also conduct surprise checks, an official release said.

The Chief Minister warned that tough action would be taken if any negligence is found in the government system. He told the district Collectors to alert field-level officers.

He instructed that woman IPS officers, besides woman IAS officers, should visit social welfare hostels for girls as part of efforts to address the problems of students.

He said the government is launching four prestigious schemes on January 26 on the occasion of the Constitution coming into existence 75 year ago.

The schemes are Rs 12,000 per acre 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers, Rs 12,000 assistance to landless poor under 'Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa', provision of new PDS ration cards and 'Indiramma' housing scheme for poor.

Observing that public money was misused on a large scale (during the previous BRS regime) under the investment support scheme for ryots with ineligible people getting the benefit, Revanth Reddy said the Collectors should ensure that no undeserving person gets money under 'Rythu Bharosa'.

He, however, made it clear that all lands fit for cultivation should get the benefit.

In a separate meeting with tribal leaders and organisations, Revanth Reddy announced several measures for tribal welfare.

He said a special study centre would be opened exclusively for tribal students as part of efforts to promote education, employment and economic empowerment of the tribal youth. The government would prepare a plan to teach primary education to students in Gondi language (of the tribals).

Necessary steps would also be taken to fill teaching and non-teaching posts in tribal B.Ed colleges at Utnoor near Adilabad and Bhadrachalam, the release said.

Special priority would be given to tribal students in the Skills University being set up by the government. He also announced 100 per cent overseas scholarships for tribal students and also free solar pumpsets for tribal farmers.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government would organize birth and death anniversary celebrations of legendary adivasi leader Komuram Bheem as a state function every year. PTI SJR SJR SA