Distance emerges as top factor as Delhi schools upload nursery admission criteria for 2026-27

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) As private schools in Delhi began releasing their criteria for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic year on Friday, distance has emerged as the most weighted factor, with some schools assigning as high as 55 points.

Indraprastha International School in Dwarka has allotted the maximum 55 points to applicants living within 0-12 km of the school, followed by 45 points for those residing 12-15 km away and 35 points for distances beyond 15 km.

It has also assigned 15 points each for sibling, alumni and staff ward categories.

For children living within a 4-km radius or in areas covered by school transport, the Tagore International School in East of Kailash has given 50 points. Under the "status of the child" category, the school has allotted 30 points for first-born children and 20 for second-born, along with 10 points each for siblings, alumni and staff wards.

Principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, Sudha Acharya, said their parameters will also focus on distance, sibling preference, alumni connection and staff wards.

"Proximity remains the most practical factor for us, and giving weightage to siblings and alumni helps strengthen long-term family associations with the school," she said.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has notified the full admission schedule, with application forms available from December 4 and the first list of selected candidates to be released on January 23.

Under the revised structure, the foundational stage includes Nursery and KG, followed by Class 1.

For 2026–27, a child must be between three and four years for Nursery, four and five for KG and five and six for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may allow age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the head of school.

All recognised unaided private schools are required to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats (excluding Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group and Children with Special Needs categories) by November 28. The last date for submitting forms is December 27.

Schools must upload applicant details by January 9 and release point allocations by January 16. The second list will be out on February 9.

Parents may seek clarification on points between January 24 and February 3, with the admission process slated to be completed on March 19.

A district-level monitoring cell will oversee the compliance. The DoE has reiterated that schools cannot adopt criteria previously abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court, and must comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Schools have also been instructed to clearly display point distribution on their websites and upload details of selected students under open seats with their scores. Any draw of lots must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded.

The DoE has reminded schools that only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 may be charged, and no capitation fee or compulsory purchase of prospectuses is permitted.