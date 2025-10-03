`Distorted mindset': Bawankule on Uddhav's swipes at him in Dussehra speech

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his comments in the Dussehra rally speech about the BJP leader's Macau trip.

"After the defeat in the assembly elections and with no clear signs of victory in the coming civic elections, Thackeray's mentality has become distorted," he said, adding that politics can not be done by resorting to abuses or insults.

In his annual Dussehra speech, Thackeray had taken a swipe at Bawankule over his visit to Macau a few years ago.

"No one experiences nightlife abroad with their family. When Aaditya Thackeray went to Scotland or Uddhav Thackeray went to London, did they go out at night leaving the family behind? We went to Macau with our entire family. Photos (from the trip) were morphed and circulated in the wrong way," the BJP leader said.

Rejecting allegations that the state government was trying to seize tribal lands, Bawankule said, "The proposal under consideration allows tribal farmers to lease their land for income. Agreements will be registered before district authorities, and no tribal rights will be compromised. The land ownership will remain in their name." While Congress, an ally of the Sena (UBT), insults revolutionary and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Thackeray's silence on the same shows his desperation for votes, he said, adding, "The public will not forgive those who compromise on principles for power." He also criticized Thackeray for sparing Congress or Rahul Gandhi in the Dussehra rally speech, claiming that Thackeray had aligned himself with Rahul Gandhi's agenda.

"Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and tarnishes India's image, while Prime Minister Modi has elevated the country globally. If they dislike India, they should move to Italy," he added.

The BJP minister assured that government employees' salaries will not be cut to fund relief for farmers affected by rains and floods.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will ensure that the farmers get relief by Diwali, Bawankule added.

Speaking on the Dharavi slum redevelopment project, he said, "The government is committed to providing housing for Mumbai's poor. The Dharavi project is one of the world's largest redevelopment projects. Thackeray criticizes it out of spite, because it causes him discomfort." PTI MR KRK