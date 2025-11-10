Distraught families wait in anguish outside LNJP Hospital after Red Fort blast leaves several dead, injured

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Hours after a high-intensity car explosion near the Red Fort killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded outside the LNJP Hospital on Monday night, as families waited anxiously for word on their loved ones.

Confusion and grief marked the atmosphere, with relatives alleging lack of information and mismanagement. Many said they were not being allowed inside to check on the victims.

Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Rohtas Nagar in Shahdara, said his son Ankush Sharma was critically injured in the explosion, battling for his life in the ICU.

"My son went to visit the Gauri Shankar temple with his friend Rahul Kaushik. While Rahul was sent home after stitches on his head, Ankush is fighting for his life," he said, adding that his son worked at a jewellery shop.

Zeeshan Ansari, brother-in-law of Dawd who sustained injuries in the blast, said, "He called me after the incident. We rushed here immediately, but have not been allowed to see him till now." Mohammad Danish, cousin of Sameer Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver injured in the blast, said a stranger called him to inform him about the incident.

"Sameer is in the ICU. We still don't know how bad his situation is," Danish said.

Tahir Mohammad, a relative of Sameer, said, "The hospital staff is not allowing us to see him." At one point, an elderly man was seen pleading with police and hospital guards to let him inside to check on his son.

He was finally allowed after a heated argument.

Some people said there was "complete mismanagement" at the hospital, with no clear communication as to where to go or which gate to enter.

"We just want to know if our family members are alive," one of them said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the LNJP Hospital to take stock of the situation.

The blast, which occurred at 6.52 pm near the Red Fort traffic signal, gutted several vehicles and left multiple people critically injured.

Authorities said all major agencies -- Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensic teams -- are investigating the cause of the explosion. PTI MHS ARI ARI