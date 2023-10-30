Distraught survivors recount feeling heavy jerks before train collision in AP's Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam, Oct 30 (PTI) Survivors of the Vizianagaram train accident recalled experiencing sudden jerks as the train they were travelling in applied its brakes several times before the collision that resulted in the death of 14 people.

Advertisment

Satyanarayana, one of the survivors, told PTI that the passengers felt a few jerks followed by a huge sound and then everything came to a halt.

“We boarded the train at Vizag. Some were going till Bobbili. Suddenly brakes were applied. The train jerked thrice. People began to panic after this,” he said.

At least 14 people died and 50 people were injured when Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Advertisment

Following the crash, Satyanarayana, who was travelling in the last coach, said he and other passengers around him alighted one by one.

He also helped some survivors to disembark to safety on the fateful night.

Later, the man said he received a call from an official asking for their exact location.

Advertisment

An unidentified woman, part of a 27-member marriage party, told reporters that people in her coach tumbled down as soon the brakes were applied.

“Children got badly hurt. I am unable to walk. One person got crushed between two seats,” said the sobbing woman, even as frantic rescue efforts were going on around her.

As survivors were talking to media, injured persons were being moved on stretches away from the accident site for medical attention.

Advertisment

In a noble gesture, a policeman carried one of the injured survivors from the railway tracks.

Another survivor from Kothavalasa, who was asleep when the trains collided, said he was tossed to the floor of the coach from an upper berth.

“Before I could realise what had happened, we saw our coach and two others turning turtle and getting mangled...people were lying scattered,” he said.

Later, he managed to get out of the coach.

“A boy who came with me got stuck in a seat (until Sunday night after the accident). I saw a person die. There were so many people in the coach. Children got injured. Some suffered broken limbs. We found an opening and managed to come out,” he added, even as his white shirt got bloodied in the accident. PTI STH GDK ANE ROH