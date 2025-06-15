Distressed by Uttarakhand helicopter crash, my prayers with those on board: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was distressed by the helicopter crash near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, killing all seven on board.

Five pilgrims, the pilot and an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee were among those killed, officials said.

“Most distressingly, another civil aviation tragedy reported today morning, this time from Uttarakhand, in the Kedarnath - Gaurikund - Guptakashi region. 7 people were on board including a child and the pilot, and there has been a reported crash with worst being feared by media,” she posted on X.

“While we await the results of rescue and search operations, my prayers go out for each one on board,” she added.

The helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi around 5:30 am and crashed soon after. The crash site is located nearly 5 km above Gaurikund known as Gauri Mai Khark, the officials said.