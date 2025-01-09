Distressed to know loss of lives due to stampede in Tirupati: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was distressed to know the loss of lives of devotees due to a stampede in Tirupati, and offered her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

At least six devotees died and dozens were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. PTI AKV AKV ARI ARI