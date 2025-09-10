Distressed woman says stranded in Nepal, appeals to Indian Embassy for help

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday re-shared on X a post embedded with a video in which a visibly distressed woman is "appealing to the Indian Embassy" seeking help, saying that she has been "stranded in Pokhara" in the wake of the violent protests in Nepal.

In the purported undated video, posted by an X handle @ukaabmedia in the early hours of September 10, the woman has claimed to be an Indian who is associated with hosting of a "volleyball league" in Nepal.

Sahney, while re-sharing the post, wrote on his X handle: "Please advise location and contact number of stranded persons @IndiaInNepal is kindly requested to extend immediate help for safe evacuation @MEAIndia".

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday evening responded to Sahney's post.

"We would like to inform that our Embassy in Nepal @IndiainNepal has reached out to the concerned person and provided necessary assistance. Emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881 2. +977 – 981 032 6134," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday issued emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, asking them to contact in case of any emergency or need for assistance.

Nepalese troops on Wednesday patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence "under the guise of agitation" as the Himalayan nation slowly returned to normalcy, a day after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The Nepal Army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am Thursday.

The Nepal Army has asked the "foreign nationals, stranded due to the current difficult situation, to contact the nearest security post or security personnel for their rescue or any other help." It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals. PTI KND NSD NSD