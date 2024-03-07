Distressing that temples of democracy 'sacrileged' by anti-national narratives: Dhankhar

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said it is distressing and concerning that temples of democracy -- the country's legislatures -- have been "sacrileged" by anti-national narratives and asked the youth to neutralise such nefarious activities.

Advertisment

While delivering his address at a convocation function of the Panjab University here this evening, Dhankhar pitched for "economic nationalism", urging the corporates, industries and trade associations to nurture it in mission mode.

He also said that the youth of the nation today are enabled, as never before, to a level playing field divorced of "nightmare of patronage, favouritism and nepotism", made possible due to a series of affirmative governance and policy initiatives.

Without naming anyone, the vice president said, "They set afloat anti-national narratives at the cost of our nationalism. Such pernicious elements are recipe for chaos...it is our duty to our nation that such anti-national narratives must be neutralised and nipped in the bud," Dhankhar said, while adding the youth of this country can do this as they are most vital stakeholders of democracy and growth.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar also said, "I must invite your attention to another painful scenario. It is distressing and concerning that temples of democracy, our legislatures, have been sacrileged by anti-national narratives." "How can such a sacred platform as legislature be used to demean our nationalism, sacrilege those institutions, this cannot be countenanced. This is disturbing dilution of our nationalism and patriotic spirit," he said, while adding "the youth should be concerned more than anyone else and you need to neutralise, in mission mode, such nefarious activities".

Another aspect in this country which demands focus is equitable development and last mile delivery, he said. "Fortunately, on account of governance, our accomplishments are in this area".

Dhankhar also said there should be no politics when it comes to development.

Advertisment

"Right now, we find there is divisive stance. Divisive stance can be in political ideologies, political thought process...when it comes to country's interest, development and growth, there must be bipartisan stance and this ecosystem can be generated by discussions in universities," he said.

Dhankhar said the entire world today is looking at India. "India's image in comity of nations is very high, India's voice is being heard as never before...It is time for us to give everything for Bharat's growth," he said.

"We are proud citizens of a country that is on the rise, the rise is unstoppable. And the rise registered is unprecedented beyond contemplation a few decades ago," he said.

Advertisment

Dhankhar said that no nation can grow unless its people show "steadfast commitment to nationalism".

"The spirit of nationalism cannot be allowed to be diluted. We have to believe in the nation and any dilution will be hurtful for its progress," he said.

Touching upon economic nationalism issue, he emphasised that it is quintessentially fundamental to growth.

Advertisment

"Just imagine there is no rationale to engage in avoidable imports. We are doing it massively. This is at the cost of indigenous products. Fiscal gain can never be justifiable premise to compromise economic nationalism. I urge corporates, industry and trade associations to nurture economic nationalism in mission mode," he said.

"If we practice economic nationalism, it will favourably impact our foreign reserves," said Dhankar, while adding it will also generate employment.

In the next two to three years, India is poised to become the world's third largest economy, he said.

Advertisment

"You will see the upbeat mood, enabling system...every mechanism of governance is facilitating you to achieve your dreams," he told the gathering.

"Our Amrit Kaal is time of hope and immense possibilities. World is looking at our economy with hope. We are no longer at the mercy of any foreign nation," he said.

Universities have a role to enlighten the students in kind of new opportunities they have and directions they can take, he said.

With emerging vistas, next generation opportunities including in the domain of disruptive technologies, universities have to play a critical role in dismantling silos that overemphasise cut throat competitiveness for government jobs...the power and peril of competing have to be appreciated and balanced, he said.

"You are lucky to be living in an enabling ecosystem where you may unleash and expand your talent and realise your aspirations. An ecosystem that was not available when we were students," Dhankhar said.

Punjab and Haryana governors, Punjab Assembly speaker and state's education minister were among those present.

Dhankhar while touching upon the level-playing field available to the youth now, said, "Present student category has very wholesome ecosystem available to them. As a consequence of series of affirmative governance and policy initiatives, my young friends, you will be taking leap in the larger domain that offers new vistas of opportunities." "Today, youth of nation are enabled, as never before, to a level playing field divorced of nightmare of patronage, favouritism and nepotism.

Dhankhar also said "privileged pedigree has ended with fair, equitable and enforceability of equality before law".

On the occasion, Dhankhar, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of the Panjab University, also said universities should be clear about their core educational mission to provide students with the most enriching education possible. PTI SUN KVK KVK