Distribute 5 Nyays, 25 guarantees to people: Delhi Congress chief tells party workers

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday appealed to the party leaders and workers to distribute the Congress' five 'Nyays' containing 25 guarantees, and stated that the voters should be informed about its policies and guarantees.

Yadav addressed meetings of district Congress committee office-bearers of of Kirari and Rohini falling under Northwest Delhi from where the party's Udit Raj is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the INDIA boc.

As soon as the INDI Alliance comes to power at the Centre, the first priority will be to fill the 30 lakh job vacancies in various central government offices. The Congress will make all efforts to fulfil its guarantees promised in the Nyay Patra (election manifesto), Yadav said.

He exhorted the Congress workers to hold 'padyatras' and corner meetings in their respective areas in favour of Raj.

He said the booth-level committees should be strengthened and the voters should be informed about the policies and programmes, and the guarantees of the Congress. The people should be encouraged to vote for the Congress' candidate, he said.

Yadav has also given responsibilities to the presidents of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress to motivate the youth at the booth-level and encourage them to vote for the INDI Alliance candidates in the upcoming polls.

The Delhi Congress has been intensifying its election campaigning to reach out to maximum voters, he said.

Yadav, while addressing a meeting at Yamuna Vihar in Northeast Delhi, appealed to the Congress and INDI Alliance workers to operate in complete coordination and understanding to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from the constituency.

The people are giving overwhelming support to the INDIA bloc candidates and the Congress workers should play their roles powerfully to ensure the victory of all the seven candidates of the alliance, Yadav added.