Distribution, use of injections of 9 firms stopped in MP over quality concerns

Indore, Aug 22 (PTI) The distribution of particular batches of injections manufactured by nine companies has been stopped till further orders by the Madhya Pradesh government due to concerns over their quality, an official said on Thursday.

The Bhopal-based MP Public Health Services Corporation Limited in a letter to the state Medical Education and Health departments had asked for a ban on distribution and use of particular batches of these injections till further orders, he said.

These injections comprise fentanyl citrate, atropine sulphate, heparin, potassium chloride, dopamine hcl, noradrenaline bitartrate, atracurium, vecuronium bromide and nitro-glycerine, the official added.

Speaking to reporters, MP Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said, "We will get to the bottom of the issue that prompted the ban on these drugs. Besides, we are going discuss with experts on alternatives to these medicines." His assurance came after officials of the Super Specialty Hospital of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College of Indore raised concern about these injections.

"The doctors at our facility were telling me for the last couple of days that one injection of these particular companies was proving inadequate to better the condition of patients. So, we wrote a letter to a drug inspector who collected samples of 10 to 12 injections from the hospital and got their quality tested, " Hospital Superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla said.

"The test report of two of these injections was 'not good'. Nine life-saving injections of as many pharmaceutical companies, which the state government has temporarily banned, are used in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and operation theatres," Dr Shukla added.

Seeking an inquiry, MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "The most important question is how did these substandard medicines land in government hospitals? Is the quality not checked ahead of supply? A big fraud is being played with the lives of patients."