District admin has completed all preparations for assembly polls: Gurugram DC Yadav

Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said Thursday the district administration has completed all preparations for voting in the four assembly constituencies of the district.

Addressing a press conference at the Mini Secretariat on the preparations for the October 5 assembly polls, Yadav said the district administration is fully committed to ensuring a peaceful, impartial and harmonious environment for voting.

The four assembly constituencies in Gurugram district are Pataudi, Badshahpur, Sohna and Gurugram.

Yadav said there were 14,97,000 eligible voters in the district and 1,504 booths will be set up. Among these, 126 booths will be in high-rise buildings and this is expected to directly benefit around 1,50,000 voters and increase the turnout, he added.

The district election officer said 12,000 polling staff have been deployed for voting in Gurugram district and they will soon receive three levels of election process-related training.

Additionally, 12 static surveillance teams) and 20 flying squads teams) have been stationed in the field to ensure peaceful voting, he said.

The Election Commission has also appointed a general observer, an expenditure observer for every two constituencies and one police observer for all four constituencies, Yadav said.

He said that at 200 sensitive polling booths, sufficient police, paramilitary forces, and administrative officers will be deployed and all polling centres will be equipped with basic facilities, including paramedical staff.

The officer urged people not to link religious events with political activities during the assembly elections.

He said that efforts are being made to increase voter turnout in the district.