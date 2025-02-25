District Administrations asking temple trusts to give funds for Sukh Ashray scheme: Himachal BJP

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) BJP on Tuesday accused various district administrations in Himachal of asking the state government-run temples to contribute funds for the Sukh Ashray scheme.

BJP State Media Incharge Karan Nanda, in a statement issued here, said that there are about 35 major temples under the state government and they have been requested to provide funds for the Sukh Ashray scheme.

He added that temple funds are now being diverted for other purposes. Recently, the Art, Language, and Culture Department asked the temple trusts to contribute funds for the scheme, Nanda said.

However, the final decision on this matter will be made by the temple trusts, he added.

Under the Sukh Ashray scheme, orphans in the state are designated as children of the state and the scheme aims to provide them with various facilities, including funding for higher education.

He further alleged that district administrations are pressuring the temple trusts to contribute funds based on the income generated from offerings at all the temple trusts in the state.