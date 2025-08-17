District authorities conduct financial literacy camp in Thane

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A financial literacy camp was held in Maharashtra's Thane district as part of the administration's ongoing campaign to create awareness among citizens in rural areas about social security schemes and prevention of fraud, an official said on Sunday.

On the directions of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a special financial literacy campaign is being implemented in all gram panchayats of the district from July 1 to September 30, the official said.

As part of this initiative, a camp was organised at Asangaon in Shahapur taluka on August 13, he said.

"The objective of the campaign is to create financial awareness among rural citizens, women, senior citizens and economically weaker sections by focusing on renewal of KYC, digital financial literacy, responsible borrowing, prevention of fraud and information on social security schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana," the official said.

More than 150 citizens participated in the camp attended by senior officials of the RBI and the Bank of Maharashtra.