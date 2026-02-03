District Ayush Medical Officer arrested in Jharkhand for taking bribe

Chatra, Feb 3 (PTI) A District Ayush Medical Officer (DAMO) in Jharkhand was on Tuesday allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, a statement said.

A trap was laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after a complaint was filed by an Ayush Community Health Officer, alleging that the DAMO was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 every month to release her salary, it said.

The complainant received a salary for four months in her account, and the DAMO demanded Rs 20,000 against it.

A case was registered after preliminary investigation, and subsequently, a trap was laid. The DAMO was arrested by the ACB while accepting Rs 10,000 in cash as the first instalment of the bribe. PTI CORR BS SOM