District collector, three SPs relieved from posting in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Three superintendents of police and a district collector have been relieved from their posting in Rajasthan and put under awaiting posting orders (APO) status, officials said on Thursday.

The Department of Personnel issued relieving orders to IPS officers Karan Sharma, Sudhir Chaudhary and Rajesh Kumar Meena, the SPs of Bhiwadi, Hanumangrh and Churu respectively. IAS officer and Alwar collector Pukhraj Sen was also removed from his place of posting.

While no reason was mentioned in the orders issued by the joint secretary, Department of Personnel, sources said the action was taken on the direction of the Election Commission of India due to shortcomings in poll preparations.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA NSD NSD