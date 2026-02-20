District collectors key to Census 2027 enumeration: Deputy Registrar General of India

Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) Deputy Registrar General of India VVLN Sharma on Friday said district collectors, who also serve as the district principal census officers, will play a key role in the forthcoming census enumeration.

Addressing a state-level meeting of principal census officers at the state secretariat, Sharma said the Census 2027 would be conducted in two phases and for the first time in a fully digital format.

“District collectors who are also district principal census officers must play a crucial role in the census enumeration process,” said Sharma in an official release.

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, house listing and housing census, followed by population enumeration and for the first time entirely through a digital platform, he said, adding that the district collectors must ensure effective and accurate enumeration.

Finalisation of master trainers, field trainers and training of district census officers and others were discussed at the meeting, it said.

Sharma noted that digital literacy at the field level, particularly in the Telugu states, is strong and would facilitate efficient data collection.

He emphasised that census data is crucial for planning, policy formulation and resource allocation, saying its success depends on public participation and proper training of enumerators and supervisors.

State nodal officer for census SS Rawat said the Centre has decided to conduct the mega enumeration excercise digitally with a mobile application and that a web portal was also developed.

Rawat asked district principal census officers and municipal commissioners to take necessary steps to ensure smooth implementation in coordination with various departments.

Meanwhile, state director of census J Niwas said guidelines have been issued to all districts and urged officials to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise. PTI MS STH ROH