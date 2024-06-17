District collectors would decide on reopening of schools after summer vacation: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said collectors would decide on reopening of schools after the summer vacation, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions in the district.

The collectors would declare holidays or change in class timings in public, private and state-aided schools, depending on the weather conditions in their respective districts, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The schools were supposed to reopen after summer vacation on Tuesday.

In its forecast, the IMD said hot and humid weather conditions would prevail in some districts till June 19, while thunderstorms are also likely. It predicted heavy rainfall at a few places on June 20 and 21.

The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the state during the next four days, the IMD said.

Though monsoon had set over the state on June 8, its progress has been slow. The delay in the advancement of monsoon caused heat wave conditions in the interior districts and sultry weather in the coastal belt, a weather official said.

The moon is currently active in Malkangiri and Koraput districts, he said.

So far, the state has received 36.6 mm of rainfall against the expected 91.4 mm, which is a deficit of 42 per cent, the IMD said.

Hot and humid weather conditions may prevail at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati till June 19.

Heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts on June 20, and Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal on June 21.

The day temperature may fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius at many places in the state after three days, the IMD said.