District Congress presidents from Tripura to attend meet with party's top brass in Delhi on Mar 27

Agartala, Mar 19 (PTI) The presidents of the nine organisational districts of the Congress in Tripura will attend the meeting convened by the high command in New Delhi on March 27, the party's state chief Asish Kumar Saha said on Wednesday.

The presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCC) will meet the party's top brass on March 27, 28 and April 3 in three batches at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi to deliberate on how to empower the district units and make them the focal point of the organisation.

The district presidents of the Tripura Congress will attend the meeting on March 27. On that day, district Congress presidents of 15 more states will join the meeting.

"It is expected that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will give instructions on how to enhance booth-level management during that meeting," Saha said.

"Booth level management includes the appointment of booth presidents, engaging booth level agents and the works on the process of preparation of electoral rolls," he said.

The state Congress has involved its frontal organisations in booth-level management, he added.

The meetings with the district Congress presidents will be held in New Delhi ahead of the AICC session, which is set to take place on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad. PTI PS SOM