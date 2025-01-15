District court premises in Indore gets dispensary

Indore, Jan 15 (PTI) Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Suresh Kumar Kait inaugurated a dispensary on the district court premises in Indore on Wednesday and assured that every possible step would be taken in the interest of lawyers.

High Court Justice Vivek Rusia was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the lawyers, Kait said, “On my request, the health department has arranged for a doctor in the dispensary of the district court. In future also, every possible step will be taken in the interest of lawyers.” The Chief Justice also expressed concerns over the poor condition of infrastructure in the existing building of the district court and said that a new building being constructed in the Piplyahana area will provide great convenience to both judges and lawyers.

He said that a relatively large medical unit will be set up in the new building of the district court.

District court registrar Pratyush Chaturvedi said that about 10,000 people, including judges, lawyers and litigants, access the court premises on working days and the dispensary can provide care to people in case of an emergency. PTI HWP ADU NR