District courts facing acute shortage of stenographers: Circular

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Underlining that the district courts in the capital are facing "an acute shortage of stenographers", a circular said it expects all Delhi Higher Judiciary Services (DHJS) officers to relieve their stenographers if they are deputed to perform duties in another court.

Advertisment

The circular dated November 28, issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) Sanjay Garg, said, "The Delhi district court establishment is currently experiencing an acute shortage of personal assistants/senior personal assistants (stenographers) and every day, the requirement of substitute PA/Sr PA from the courts (which have no PA/Sr PA) is more than the available stenographers." It said to ensure that the administration of justice is not adversely impacted, one of the regular stenographers posted in the courts of DHJS officers (except in Garg's court and across all the family courts) could be withdrawn on a rotational basis, starting from the juniormost judicial officer, to meet the daily requirements of stenographers.

"Since it is an extraordinary situation, it is expected from all the DHJS officers to cooperate and relieve their regular stenographers (Sr PA/PA) immediately, as and when he/she is deputed to perform duty in another court," the circular said.

"It is further to bring to the notice of all the judicial officers, central district, Tis Hazari Courts, that the office is facing an acute shortage of Sr PAs/PAs, therefore, they are requested whenever their Sr PA/PA remain on leave or in the eventuality of Sr PA/PA being not provided, the services of ahlmad/assistant ahlmad can be utilised for typing work since they are well-versed in typing and computer operations," it added. PTI MNR RC