District jail in UP's Gorakhpur makes elaborate arrangements for Chhath Puja

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Inmates of the district jail here are gearing up to celebrate Chhath Puja on Tuesday with enthusiasm and reverence, officials said.

The jail administration has made elaborate arrangements for offerings, fruits, and other puja essentials. The premises are being cleaned and decorated, with preparations underway for the worship site and an artificial ghat.

Over 20 women inmates and a few male prisoners are observing the fast inside the jail premises, the officials said.

Senior Jail Superintendent D K Pandey said the initiative reflects not only respect for religious sentiments, but also the administration's humane and reformative approach toward inmates.

All necessary facilities are being provided to the fasting inmates, including permission to meet their family members during the festival, he said.

Jailer Arun Kumar Kushwaha, along with prison guards and staff, is personally supervising the preparations to ensure that the celebrations take place smoothly and peacefully.