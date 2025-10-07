District judiciary sports championship 2025 begins

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Tuesday inaugurated the District Judiciary Sports Championship 2025, a month-long event being held at the cricket field of Modern School.

According to a statement, the event will witness enthusiastic participation from judicial officers representing all district courts of Delhi.

"Aimed at fostering unity and promoting physical well-being, the championship will feature a variety of sports and games, including athletics, badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom and cricket," the statement said.

"The championship not only highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance but also strengthens bonds within the judicial fraternity through constructive recreation and spirited competition," it added.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) Virender Kumar Bansal and Principal District and Sessions Judge (New Delhi) Anju Bajaj Chandna were present at the event. PTI MNR MNR RUK RUK