District Legal Services Authority sets up desk to assist people on cyber safety in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) As part of its ongoing awareness campaign 'Managing the Digital World - Think Before You Share', the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Gurugram has set up a dedicated help desk to assist citizens on issues related to cyber safety, an official said.

According to an official statement, the help desk will provide guidance and legal awareness regarding cyber fraud, online scams, fake news, misuse of social media, data privacy, and safe digital practices. Citizens will also be informed about verifying information before sharing, reporting cyber crimes through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and accessing free legal aid and counselling services.

The initiative focuses on children, youth, parents and vulnerable sections of society, encouraging mindful use of digital platforms and promoting digital well-being.

CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Rakesh Kadian appealed to citizens to pause, verify, report and to be responsible in the digital world.