District Planning Committee approves Rs 732 crore draft annual plan for Nanded

Nanded, Jan 22 (PTI) The District Planning Committee (DPC) of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday approved the draft annual plan 2026-27 for the district with an outlay of Rs 732.26 crore.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by district guardian minister Atul Save. It was held at the District Planning Bhavan in Nanded.

For 2026-27, the Planning Department has fixed a financial ceiling of Rs 732.26 crore, covering the General Plan, Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, and Tribal Sub-Plan. However, the total demand submitted by district agencies amounts to Rs 1,869.28 crore. The final draft of the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) plan will now be granted in the meeting of Finance and Planning Ministers.

Save assured that a recommendation would be made at the state-level meeting to seek a substantial increase in the district's financial allocation beyond the approved limit of Rs 732.26 crore.

He also directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of funds approved under the 2025'26 plan within the stipulated timeframe.

For the current year, departments are required to utilise Rs 587 crore under the General Plan, Rs 164 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, and Rs 64.20 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan by the end of March.

So far, 30.38 per cent of the total funds have been utilised. Out of Rs 290.19 crore distributed, Rs 247.68 crore has already been spent.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a wide range of issues, including timely utilisation of remaining funds, expediting pending administrative approvals, upgrading primary health centres under the 'Kayakalp' initiative, reconstruction of dilapidated Zilla Parishad schools, development of banana clusters, strengthening electricity supply, road works, release of irrigation water for agriculture, and approval of funds for constituency-level development works.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and MP Ashok Chavan, MP Ajit Gopchade, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, ZP CEO Meghna Kavali, SP Avinash Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doifode and senior officers from various departments were present. PTI COR NP