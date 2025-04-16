Disturbing collapse of law and order in Assam, alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Assam is witnessing a "disturbing collapse" of law and order, and has become a police state where "intimidation and miscarriage of justice have become the norm".

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, made the comment after visiting party spokesperson Reetam Singh, who is at present in Morigaon district jail after being arrested multiple times in various cases registered across the state.

"Over the past few days, Congress spokesperson @SinghReetam has been relentlessly targeted and implicated in one case after another. I visited Morigaon District Jail yesterday to meet him and extend my solidarity," Gogoi said in a post on X.

As it was the first day of Bohag, the Assamese new year month, the MP handed him some 'pitha' and other traditional sweets.

"Assam is witnessing a disturbing collapse of law and order — a police state where intimidation and miscarriage of justice have become the norm. Ordinary people are speaking up. I stand with the people of Assam," said Gogoi, the MP of Jorhat.

On April 12, Singh was re-arrested by the Morigaon district police as he was being set free from judicial custody on bail in another case.

He was first arrested from his Guwahati residence by Lakhimpur district police on March 15 for a social media post enquiring about the status of cases registered against three senior BJP leaders, including two serving MLAs -- one of whom is a former state party chief. PTI TR TR SOM