Disturbing to see misuse of architectural heritage: Shekhawat on K'taka's 64-pillar pavilion video

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Reacting to a video purportedly showing neglect of the 64-pillar pavilion in Karnataka, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said it is "disturbing" to see such "misuse" of India's architectural heritage and urged the state government to ensure protection of the heritage site.

The video, posted on X on Monday by a user is undated. PTI could not independently verify the video's veracity.

"It is truly disturbing to see such neglect and misuse of our architectural heritage. The 64 pillar Mandapam across the Tunga Bhadra, which although not an ASI protected site or under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Culture, is an invaluable part of our history," Shekhawat posted on X.

The video, shared by the Union minister, also purportedly shows a man allegedly handling raw meat while standing inside the premises of the pavilion.

The 64-pillar structure is believed to be associated with Krishnadevaraya, emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire.

"I urge the Karnataka govt led by @siddaramaiah and the concerned departments to ensure such activities are halted at the earliest & these sites given state protection. It is the responsibility of the state govt to ensure traces of one of the most glorious empires be valued, preserved and cherished & not relegated to history," Shekhawat wrote in his post. PTI KND KVK KVK