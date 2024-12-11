Disturbing, uncomfortable: Ajith on fans using 'Kadavule...Ajithey' slogans

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Tamil cinema superstar Ajith on Tuesday expressed displeasure with his fans for using the slogan "Kadavule...Ajithey", and urged them to avoid adding superlatives or prefixes before his name.

The term 'Kadavule' translates to 'God' in Tamil, and according to media reports, it began gaining traction following an interview where it was first mentioned.

The actor’s publicist Suresh Chandra took to X to share the official statement on behalf of Ajith in both Tamil and English, in which the superstar urged his fans to focus on their lives and not indulge in public sloganeering.

"Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me, and in particular, the slogan K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited at various events and public gatherings.

"I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix being mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials," the statement captioned 'From the Desk of AK' said.

Ajith (53) is one of the most popular southern stars with over 60 films to his credit, including hits such as "Aasai", "Kadhal Kottai", "Citizen", "Villain", "Varalaru", and "Billa".

Urging his fans to focus on their professional and personal wellbeing, the actor and motor racing enthusiast said in the statement, "I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect and restrain themselves from doing so ever again.

"My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families and be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live." Ajith will be next seen in "Vidaa Muyarchi" co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra, and "Good Bad Ugly" also starring Trisha.

His last film "Thunivu" released in 2023. PTI KKP BK ARI