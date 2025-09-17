Divers deployed in JU pond to recover missing belongings of deceased student

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The Kolkata Police on Wednesday deployed at least five divers in a pond inside Jadavpur University campus, where the body of a female student was recently found, in an effort to recover belongings of the deceased believed to be linked to the case, an officer said.

The search was conducted after the student's parents provided police with a list of her missing belongings, he added.

"According to the list given by the parents, the student’s white shoes and spectacles were unaccounted for. We deployed divers to search for them in the pond," the officer said, adding that one shoe was recovered.

Whether the pair of shoes belonged to the deceased needed to be cross-checked with the parents, he said.

The English Literature student was found unconscious in the pond on the night of September 11 and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Post-mortem examination indicated "drowning" as the cause of the girl's death. The police, however, initiated a murder case after the parents lodged a complaint in this regard. PTI SCH NN