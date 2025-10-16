MEA denies Modi-Trump call; India to keep diversified oil buys

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is "broad-basing and diversifying" its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on Trump's remarks that Modi made the assurance to him on Wednesday, said he was not aware of any such phone conversation, adding India's oil purchases are guided to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumers in a "volatile" energy scenario.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," Jaiswal added.

However, he did not directly reply to questions on Trump's claim that he had been assured by Modi that India will stop buying Russian energy.

"As per my information, there was no phone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump yesterday," he said. The last phone conversation between Modi and Trump was on October 9, he suggested.

Jaiswal said India's import policies are guided entirely by national interest, adding it has been looking at expanding energy ties with the US as well.

India's continuing purchase of petroleum products from Russia notwithstanding Western sanctions has become a major issue that resulted in severe downturn in ties between New Delhi and Washington.

In Washington, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that "he (Modi) assured me today they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop." Describing Modi as a "friend" and a "great leader", Trump said "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that lets Russia continue with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people." The US president said India may not be able to cut the procurement immediately but the process has started.

"It (process) has started. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," the US president said.

People familiar with the matter said there is no question of India halting energy purchases from Russia but noted that there has been a fall in the volume of procurement.

In his remarks, Jaiswal noted that India is holding talks with the Trump administration on boosting bilateral energy ties.

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade," he said.

"The current administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," he added.

Explaining India's policy on energy procurement, Jaiswal said it is driven by national interest.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario," he said.

"Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," he said.

In his remarks, Trump suggested that the US wants India to stop procurement of Russian crude only to put financial pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin so that it ends the war in Ukraine.

"All we want from President Putin is to stop this, stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he's killing a lot of Russians. It is a war he should have won in one week and now it is going into fourth year," he said.

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said at an event on Thursday that Russia is India's most reliable "energy partner" and Russian crude oil accounts for a third of India's energy purchases.

Washington has been maintaining that India is helping Putin to finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Last week, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Modi in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Gor said the US "values" its relationship with India.

Gor was in New Delhi amid continuing strains in the bilateral relations.

The Ambassador-designate also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting Modi.