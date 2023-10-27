Diversifying tourism experiences in Goa with sustainable initiatives will empower women; says minister

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) Diversifying Goa's tourism experiences beyond beaches with sustainable initiatives such as homestays, caravan tourism, agro-tourism and spiritual circuits will create ample opportunities to empower women, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said.

The coastal state is focusing on sustainable development in the hinterland, and this approach not only provides unique experiences for visitors but also empowers local communities and enhances the overall tourism ecosystem, the minister said during an event held by SKAL International Goa on Thursday.

“These actions create opportunities for women in the local communities to actively participate in and benefit from the tourism industry. Women's economic empowerment is not just a matter of gender equality, it is an essential step towards sustainable and inclusive tourism,” Khaunte said.

He further said that the state tourism ministry was in the process of providing training, mentorship and access to resources for women entrepreneurs to “ensure that they can establish and grow their homestay businesses”.

“This empowerment will contribute to a more diverse and vibrant tourism landscape,” Khaunte said. PTI RPS ARU