Diverting from real issues, annoyed as INDIA bloc growing: Cong on BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its campaign which saw leaders suffixing their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar", saying they were "misleading" the people from real issues and indulging in such tactics as the INDIA bloc was "growing".

Advertisment

The likes of Ajay Mishra Teni, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and billionaire Gautam Adani, are the prime minister's "real family", the opposition party said.

The BJP rallied around Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) on Monday, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Farmers are in debt, youths are unemployed, labourers are helpless, and the country is being looted by Modi's 'real family'." The Congress' social media handles ran a hashtag 'Modi ka asli parivar' and pointed to his ties with Adani.

Advertisment

Gandhi also posted a picture of him speaking in Parliament and displaying a photograph of Modi travelling with Adani in a plane.

Asked about the BJP's campaign, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal told reporters, "You could see the enthusiasm among the public in Patna yesterday. Every day, the INDIA bloc is growing (and) that is why the BJP people are annoyed." Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, "Do the women of Manipur find a place in Modi ka Parivar? Will the PM call the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi his Parivar? What about the unemployed youth forced to commit suicide every day - why won't the PM call them his Parivar?" "The reality is, this government only works for the PM's cronies, protects those accused of heinous crimes and inducts leaders they themselves labelled as corrupt. That is #ModiKaAsliParivar," he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, saying "now they cannot talk about parivarvaad (nepotism)".

Advertisment

Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "Waiting for Upendra Rawat, Pawan Singh & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to add Modi Ka Pariwar to their bio." Later, Khera shared a screenshot of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's bio on X with the suffix 'Modi Ka Parivar' added to it. "Modi Ka Pariwar welcomes Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," Khera said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared on X screenshots of the social media accounts of Ajay Mishra Teni and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Killings of farmers, atrocities against women, this is Modi's real family," he said in an apparent reference to allegations against Teni's son of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 and of sexual harassment against Singh. Ramesh used the hashtag 'Modi ka asli parivar'.

Advertisment

Posting names of the BJP leaders accused of sexual harassment and economic offenders, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo said, "Very notorious and deadly, this is 'Modi Ka Parivar'." Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the BJP's principles keep changing.

"Earlier, they used to say that the country comes first, then the party and then the leader. Earlier, it was the Sangh Parivar, now it is the Modi Parivar.

"These are all misleading things, they should write in their profiles why there is no employment, why MSP guarantee is not given to the farmers, Modi should give guarantee that he will bring back the black money," he said.

Advertisment

They are indulging in media management using money power, Patwari said.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief J P Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as "Modi Ka Parivar" on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counter-attack on the opposition.

Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change to their bios.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that opposition parties have been launching personal attacks against Modi and making such "petty" remarks against him for the past 16-17 years.

The BJP's show of solidarity for its top leader in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is reminiscent of a similar campaign the party had mounted prior to the 2019 general elections by adding "Main Bhi Chowkidar" to their names to take on Gandhi's "Chowkidar Chor Hai" dig at Modi. PTI ASK DIV DIV