'Divide and rule' politics disturbed peace; need to boost 'mohabbat ki dukan': Priyanka

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said peace is disturbed in various parts of the country due to the politics of "divide and rule" as she urged people to unite against the forces that create barriers of caste, religion and hatred, and boost "mohabbat ki dukan (shop that spreads love)".

Her remarks came after clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes.

Also, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh (33) allegedly gunned down his senior colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard the moving train near Palghar railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday with his automatic weapon. He was nabbed later.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "A few days ago, discussions were held with the farmer sisters from Haryana about all the problems and issues on the ground like inflation, farming, four-year army job." "Today, peace and tranquility has been disturbed in Mewat of Haryana, in a moving train, in many other places of the country. This shameful and condemnable situation is the result of the politics of 'divide and rule'," the Congress general secretary said.

She told the people that such politics is the "biggest enemy" of their issues, of employment and progress.

"The forces that create barriers of caste, religion and hatred between people are actually working to suppress your issues," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"We have to unite and raise our voice against this and boost 'mohabbat ki dukan'. The path of progress will be only through peace and harmony," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi, had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, here after Rahul Gandhi had invited them over for a visit to the national capital. PTI ASK CK