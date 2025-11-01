Dividing nation in name of Hindus, Muslims a hobby for people today: Swami Prasad Maurya

Lucknow/Ballia(UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Swami Prasad Maurya, president of the Apni Janata Party and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, said on Saturday that the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a license for some people to spread anarchy.

In a conversation with PTI Videos, Maurya said, "Creating frenzy in the name of religion, discriminating between Hindus and Muslims, and engaging in cheap politics to divide the country in the name of Hindus and Muslims has become a hobby for people today." Claiming that "anarchist elements" are attacking the Muslim community by chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Bajrang Bali", Maurya said, "At some places, they reach the Eidgah with shovels and spades. At other places, they tear down and throw away religious flags from houses. Somewhere, they set fire to shops and homes belonging to the Muslim community. It seems they have decided to bury their own ideals." Asserting that what was once a centre of worship and faith is now being used as a license to spread anarchy, Maurya added, "We believe that this is not religion; they are adopting the path of unrighteousness in the name of religion. People should refrain from such despicable acts." Reacting to Maurya's statement, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh called him "anti-Sanatan" and said that Maurya has been marginalised in politics and is making such statements to gain headlines.

Singh, speaking to reporters in Ballia on Saturday evening, criticised Maurya's statement, saying that the names of Shri Ram and Bajrang Bali are associated with faith. "Maurya keeps making false statements on matters related to faith. He is a "vehement opponent of Sanatan. He tries to make headlines from time to time by making such statements," he said. PTI SLM COR CDN MPL MPL