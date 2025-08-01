Dividing people in name of religion, language against unity of country: CPI(M)

Siliguri (WB), Aug 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday alleged that attempts are being made to create divisions among the people of India in the name of language, religion and profession, and this is against the unity and fraternity of the country.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim said that those marginalised sections of people from the state who work as migrant labourers in other parts of the country are being targeted over these issues.

"Attempts are being made to create divisions among the people of India in the name of language, religion and profession... this is against the country's unity and fraternity," he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Left and the Congress have raised the pitch in the state over the issues of alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in some other states.

Taking a dig at the Bengali language movement launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue, Salim said, "This is sheerly an attempt to divert people's attention from the pressing issues affecting the common man, such as joblessness and price rise of essentials." Critical of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls whose draft rolls were published in Bihar on Friday, the CPI(M) leader alleged that this initiative is politically motivated.

"The Election Commission is being made to do it," he said.