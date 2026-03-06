Divine has many forms; wars due to failure in seeing oneness: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaisalmer, Mar 6 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said global wars and conflicts continue because people fail to recognise the fundamental oneness among all.

He was speaking at the 'Dharma Sabha', marking the inauguration of Jain community's Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer.

Bhagwat said wars do not stop because humanity overlooks the truth of ekatva (oneness).

"People appear different, but all are one," he said, adding that the League of Nations was set up after the First World War to prevent future wars, but it failed.

"The United Nations came into being after the World War II for the same reason, yet conflicts persist worldwide," he said.

Drawing from Indian thought, Bhagwat said the absolute truth is one, eternal and universal for everyone.

"Diversity exists because the divine chose to appear in many forms. One should recognise unity while moving through this variety," he said.

Bhagwat said India's ability to survive difficulties comes from this understanding of unity in diversity.

"Disputes should be settled through goodwill and harmony, not through arguments. Society needs to build this goodwill step by step to remove divisions and selfishness," he said.

"India has the answer to world problems through its ancient wisdom of unity. Society must stand without discrimination to protect dharma and help create a better world. By doing this, India will not only become prosperous but will emerge as Vishwaguru, giving rise to a new harmonious world," he said.

Bhagwat urged people to see the whole world as their own, with no one as an outsider.

He said different paths and traditions exist because no single way suits all.

"All sects lead to the divine and deserve respect, while each person follows their path with faith," he said.

Talking about Acharya Jinadattasuri, a prominent Jain monk who lived during the medieval period in India, Bhagwat said Suri's work and teachings have endured through centuries of challenges, and reflected strength of the Sanatan culture.

He said great figures have appeared at different times in history to rid society of divisions such as caste and selfishness, and to teach oneness and sense of duty.

The RSS chief said that when foreign invasions and internal divisions took place in his time, Suri brought back unity and helped overcome crises.

A special Chadar Mahotsav is being organised in Jaisalmer from March 6 to 8 during which events such as the viewing and worship of the "miraculous garments" will take place. Thousands of devotees are expected to arrive for expressing their devotion to Acharya Jinadattasuri, who is also called 'Dada Gurudev'.

It is believed that when the body of Jinadattasuri was consigned to the funeral pyre, his physical form was consumed by the fire, but the garments he wore remained completely unburnt.

The "chamatkari vastra" were transported to Jain temple in Patan. Centuries later, when a severe epidemic struck Jaisalmer, the king ordered that the garment be brought from Patan.

Devotees believe that water sanctified by contact with these garments was sprinkled throughout the city, and the epidemic was miraculously eradicated.

Since then, the 'vastra' or chadar has been reverently preserved in the Gyan Bhandar (scriptural treasury) of Jaisalmer, continuing to be a symbol of his eternal grace and divine protection.

On Saturday, a grand procession carrying the sacred Chadar and devotional tableaux will be taken out from Jaisalmer Fort. PTI SDA PRK