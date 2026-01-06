Division bench of Madras HC upholds ruling allowing lighting of deepam on Thirupparankundram hill

Madurai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench on Tuesday upheld a single judge's order allowing lighting of a lamp on what is claimed as 'Deepathoon' on the Thirupparankundram hill.

A Division Bench of Justices G Jayachandran, KK Ramakrishnan delivered the judgment, making it clear that the spot on which the stone pillar (Deepathoon) is located belongs to the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

The petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, welcomed the judgment and described it as a victory for the devotees of Lord Muruga. PTI ADB