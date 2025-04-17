Divisional commissioner asks officials to resolve farm road issues through tribunals in Marathwada

Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) To address disputes concerning farm roads and pathways quickly and cost-effectively, the Marathwada divisional commissioner on Thursday asked government staffers to hold tribunals at the tehsil level, an official said.

The Marathwada region in central Maharashtra comprises eight districts – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani.

Speaking at a public outreach programme, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde said ‘sasti adalats’ (cost-effective tribunals) should be organised to expedite the clearing and reopening of farm roads as per official village maps.

Gawde said such grievances should be resolved within a month, the official added. PTI COR NR