Divisive and hate-filled politics of BJP, MNS not good for Mumbai, says Congress

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said it will not compromise on its ideology and warned that the "divisive and hate-filled politics" of BJP and MNS is harmful to Mumbai's social harmony and development.

The party announced it will contest the upcoming BMC elections independently while seeking support from like-minded groups.

"The Congress will not compromise on its ideology; the divisive and hate-driven politics of the BJP and MNS is harmful for Mumbai," party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said at a press conference.

"To focus on Mumbai's real issues, it is essential for Congress to contest independently. Congress is committed to development with a human face,'' he added.

Sawant said the party remains firmly committed to constitutional values such as democracy, justice, equality and secularism, adding the Congress' ideology stands in sharp contrast to what he described as the attempt by the BJP-RSS to divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language.

"The BJP is trying to polarise Mumbai by raising issues such as the possibility of a Muslim mayor and illegal infiltration, instead of addressing core civic concerns like roads, water, healthcare, education, housing and pollution. Such rhetoric disturbs the social atmosphere and affects the city's long-term growth," Sawant said.

Slamming the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Sawant said the Raj Thackeray-led party's politics in the name of Marathi pride has created fear and hostility in the past.

Sawant pointed to incidents of violence against taxi drivers, hawkers and job seekers from other states, and said statements by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on loudspeakers and aggressive slogans threaten Mumbai's multicultural fabric.

"Mumbai continues to face basic civic challenges and seeks pothole-free roads, clean drinking water, waste management, better public toilets, quality schools, affordable housing and a corruption-free administration. Parties focused on religion, caste or language have failed to address these issues," he said.

He added that Mumbai has always welcomed people from across Maharashtra and the rest of the country, and targeting "outsiders" often ends up hurting locals as well.

"The Congress is contesting independently to provide clean, transparent and equitable governance. The current system is handing over the city's land and resources to a select few. The Congress' aim is to ensure development that is inclusive and humane," Sawant asserted. PTI MR BNM