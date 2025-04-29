Divisive forces must be identified, dealt with: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said "divisive forces" spreading "communal hate" on social media in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack must be identified and dealt with firmly to maintain peace and harmony.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said she has received distress calls from Kashmiri students across the country "living in fear due to ongoing unrest".

"Some institutions have postponed exams and advised students to return home until normalcy is restored while others have decided otherwise," she said.

Mehbooba also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of all states to intervene and ensure the safety of all students until they can safely return home.

"Additionally, a strong message must be sent to those spreading communal hate on social media. Such divisive forces must be identified and dealt with firmly to maintain peace and harmony," she added.

Terrorists shot dead 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort on April 22. PTI SSB DV DV