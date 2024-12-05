Divisive politics: Opposition slams Adityanath for remarks equating Babur-era with Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Opposition Thursday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in "divisive politics" and peddling "false narratives" after he stated what Mughal ruler Babur's army did in Ayodhya and Sambhal is what is happening in Bangladesh.

Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Adityanath accused the Opposition parties of trying to divide society and said those who indulge in caste-based politics to shatter the social fabric are still active.

"Five hundred years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya and similar acts in Sambhal. What is happening today in Bangladesh is the same. The nature and DNA of all three are the same," he added.

Asked to comment on Adityanath's remarks, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said his language doesn't behove of a chief minister.

"It is surprising and saddening that being a big leader of the BJP and the chief minister of a large state like Uttar Pradesh, he uses such language which is aimed at dividing people," Anwar said.

Another Congress MP, Mohammad Javed, expressed sadness over the developments in Bangladesh and also in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

"Innocent people are facing difficulties. Five people have been killed and the leader of the opposition is being stopped from visiting Sambhal. We will demand justice from the government," he said.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border on Tuesday on their way to Sambhal where prohibitory orders are in place after violence over a court-ordered mosque survey leader led to four deaths and injured many.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram alleged the idea of revisiting history and trying to peddle "false narratives" is part of BJP's propaganda. "We really should be talking of people's issues of the day instead of revisiting history and agitating about it," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the BJP government of the state should worry about the death of newborns in Jhansi hospital, unemployment, farmers' income, issues of electricity, roads and fertilizers.

"If he (Adityanath) is that religious a person, he should tell us when will he free Kailash Mansarovar from China. Hindus of the country want that they should not need a visa for Kailash Mansarovar," Yadav said.

SP leader Iqra Hasan pointed out that the Sambhal administration is under the BJP and asked why the violence happened there.

"As far as Babur is concerned... there is no relevance to such things because we have a democracy now. There is a Constitution and democracy in our country, and we should work according to it. He (CM Yogi Adityanath) should first follow these things," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at Adityanath and asked why the prime minister not talking about Bangladesh.

"I have been seeking a discussion on it in Rajya Sabha but I am not being allowed to mention it. Their whole politics is this 'Batenge to Katenge', 'ek hai to safe hain'. It is aimed at dividing people. Earlier also these people indulged in divisive politics and today also they are doing the same thing," she said. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD