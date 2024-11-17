Divisive slogans will reap political benefits but harm the country: Salman Khurshid

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that divisive slogans like "batenge toh katenge" will reap political benefits but will harm the country.

Talking to reporters, Khurshid said history has taught us that extreme views are not right.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has been raising the slogan “batenge to katenge” (divided we fall) in his rallies ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Congress leader said that while the slogan itself might reap political benefits, the country will suffer if it appears that the people are divided.

"We welcome the fact that some leaders of the Mahayuti have disapproved of the slogan," he said.

On the undivided Shiv Sena entering an alliance with the Congress in 2019, the former external affairs minister said ideologies and style of functioning change with time.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) must have given it a proper thought when he decided to align with the Congress and NCP was in the country's interest. It will have a long-term impact on the country's future," he said. PTI MR ARU