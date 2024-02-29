Divisiveness is in Congress' DNA: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Nagpur, Feb 29 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday claimed divisiveness is "inherent in the Congress' DNA," amid allegations of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised in the corridors of the Karnataka legislature complex.

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South alleged that Congress is the original party "responsible for dividing the country." He also said that BJP president JP Nadda will address a rally of the 'Namo Maha Yuva Sammelan' organised in Nagpur on March 4. More than one lakh youth from Maharashtra will participate in the congregation, the BJP's Yuva Morcha president said.

On Tuesday, supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans after his Rajya Sabha election victory at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, which houses the legislature and state secretariat.

Asked about it, Surya alleged that Congress is the original party "responsible for dividing the country." "Divisiveness is inherent in the DNA of the Congress party. It would be a mistake to hope for anything else other than this from the Congress," he claimed.

He said south India will be the BJP's fortress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP will win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and get a historic mandate in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Surya said.

He said the BJP will also have Lok Sabha members from Kerala and the party's vote percentage will increase in Andhra Pradesh.

The country's youth made a big contribution in the BJP's win in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, adding that most of them were first-time voters who wanted a change.

The youth empowered and energised BJP's win. The development made by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been youth-centric in the last 10 years, Surya said. PTI CLS GK