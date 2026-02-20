Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall-starrer 'The Wardrobe' to release on April 24

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Supernatural thriller “The Wardrobe”, starring Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall, is all set to release on April 24.

The project is produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali. It is directed by Saurabh Chaubey.

Agarwal is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film after winning season one of “Bigg Boss OTT”.

“This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it,” she said.

Duggall said the film offers a unique take on the supernatural genre.

“The moment I heard the script, I knew it had something different. It blends suspense with psychological elements, and the poster gives just a glimpse of what audiences can expect,” he said.

According to the makers, the film revolves around a terrifying chain of events triggered by what appears to be an ordinary household object. PTI BK RHL